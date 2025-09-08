Warren rushed the ball 11 times for 37 yards in Sunday's 34-32 win over the Jets. He added two receptions on two targets for 22 yards and a touchdown.

Warren led the Steelers' backfield as expected, though he only out-carried Kenneth Gainwell 11-7. He had a disastrous first half, recording just four carries for nine yards, but he managed to make an impact in the second half with a long reception of 17 yards late in the third quarter, and he later capped the same drive with a five-yard touchdown catch. Warren managed a decent fantasy performance all told, but he'll be reliant on big plays and touchdowns rather than volume, even as the lead back in Pittsburgh.