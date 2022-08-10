Warren is making a case for a spot on the Steelers' 53-man roster early in training camp, Bob Labriola of the Steelers' official site reports.

Warren joined the Steelers as an undrafted free agent at the beginning of May but has had a strong start to camp. He had the longest rush of the day during Tuesday's live tackling period, breaking several tackles en route to a 15-yard gain. Benny Snell seems to be the likeliest option to serve as the No. 2 running back behind starter Najee Harris, but Warren should have a chance to compete with Anthony McFarland, Mataeo Durant and Master Teague for one of the final spots on Pittsburgh's roster ahead of the regular season.