Warren is still in the mix for a spot on the 53-man roster ahead of the Steelers' preseason finale against the Lions on Sunday, Chris Adamski of TribLive.com reports.

Warren signed with the Steelers as an undrafted free agent during the offseason but has made a strong impact during training camp and the preseason. He's been the team's most productive running back over the first two preseason matchups, rushing nine times for 37 yards while securing seven of eight targets for 54 yards and a touchdown. In spite of his preseason results, he's still competing with Benny Snell and Anthony McFarland for depth roles in Pittsburgh's backfield.