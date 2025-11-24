Warren rushed the ball 18 times for 68 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 31-28 loss to the Bears.

Warren was cleared Friday from an ankle injury, though there was still some question as to whether he'd handle his typical workload. However, he matched his season high with 18 carries and reached at least 60 rushing yards for the third straight game. Warren also found the end zone for only the fourth time this season on a one-yard plunge late in the second quarter. Warren remains the traditional lead back for Pittsburgh despite ceding work as a pass catcher, and he's a reliable, if unspectacular, contributor.