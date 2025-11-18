Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said that he's "optimistic" that Warren (ankle) will be available for Sunday's game in Chicago, though the running back is expected to be a limited participant in practice to begin Week 12 prep, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.

Warren carried the ball 10 times for 62 yards and added two receptions for five yards before checking out of this past Sunday's 34-12 win over the Bengals in the third quarter after tweaking his ankle. The 27-year-old said after the contest that he could have returned to the game, but the Steelers opted to play it safe and let Kenneth Gainwell and Kaleb Johnson pick up extra reps. Tomlin's comments Tuesday support the notion that Warren's early exit was precautionary, and that he will likely be available in Week 12.