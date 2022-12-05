Warren rushed once for five yards while securing both of his targets for 14 yards during the Steelers' 19-16 win over the Falcons on Sunday.

Warren missed Monday's game against the Colts due to a hamstring injury but was back in action for Sunday's Week 13 matchup. While he outpaced Benny Snell in snaps, Warren was on the field for just 20 percent of Pittsburgh's offensive snaps Sunday. The undrafted rookie topped 75 yards from scrimmage in two of his three appearances prior to his absence, but he's unlikely to be a consistent fantasy contributor as long as Najee Harris remains healthy.