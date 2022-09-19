Warren rushed four times for 15 yards while securing his lone target for no yards during the Steelers' 17-14 loss to the Patriots on Sunday.

Warren saw increased playing time late in last week's regular-season opener against the Bengals since Najee Harris left with a foot injury, but Harris started Sunday's Week 2 matchup after practicing fully Thursday and Friday. As a result, Warren was on the field for just 29 percent of Pittsburgh's offensive snaps, and he was unable to generate much production with his limited touches. As long as Harris remains healthy, it seems unlikely that the Steelers' offense can sustain two fantasy-relevant running backs, especially given how inefficient the team has been early in the season.