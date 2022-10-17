Warren had two carries for two yards during Sunday's 20-18 victory over Tampa Bay.

Warren racked up a career-high 63 yards from scrimmage during last week's blowout loss to the Bills, but he was much less involved during Sunday's Week 6 matchup. He played just 31 percent of the team's offensive snaps and was unable to accomplish much with his limited touches. The 23-year-old should continue to see limited work as long as Najee Harris is healthy.