Steelers' Jaylen Warren: Misses practice Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Warren (illness) didn't practice Thursday, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.
With a 'DNP' to start the practice week, Warren's status now merits monitoring in advance of Monday night's playoff opener against the Texans. The running back has two more chances to practice before the Steelers assign game designations for that contest Saturday.
