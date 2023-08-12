Warren rushed three times for 13 yards on Pittsburgh's opening drive in a 27-17 preseason win over the Buccaneers.

It was interesting to see Warren get his snaps mixed in with the first unit, especially considering expected starter Najee Harris received no carries and one reception for a loss on the same drive. There is little doubt that Harris will be the starting back in Pittsburgh come Week 1, but Warren's inclusion with the first unit shows the growing trust the coaching staff has in its standout UDFA from a year ago.