Warren rushed the ball 11 times for 52 yards in Sunday's 23-9 win over the Browns. He added two receptions on two targets for 11 yards.

Warren returned from a one-game absence caused by a knee injury with his role in question due to competition from Kenneth Gainwell. Warren comfortably led the team with 11 carries, though he gave up a considerable amount of work to Gainwell in the receiving game. He was efficient with his work, but Warren appears to be the leader of a committee in Pittsburgh rather than a true lead back for the time being.