Warren rushed the ball 13 times for 75 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 30-23 win over the Seahawks. He added four receptions on four targets for 23 yards.

Warren worked behind Najee Harris and was nearly doubled in total touches, though he was very efficient with his opportunity. His longest gain of the day went for 23 yards, and he also tallied Pittsburgh's first score of the game with an 18-yard scamper late in the first quarter. Warren remained the more impactful pass catcher out of the backfield to further enhance his role, and he now has at least four receptions in four consecutive games. He'll continue to work as the explosive change-of-pace back in Week 18 against the Ravens.