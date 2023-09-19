Warren rushed six times for 20 yards and caught four of six targets for 66 yards in Monday's 26-22 win over the Browns.

Warren struggled to find running room in a tough defensive battle, but he made his impact as a receiver on a couple of crucial drive-extending plays. The Oklahoma State product has tallied 10 receptions through the first two games of the season, in addition to spelling starter Najee Harris (10-43-0). The latter continues to see early-down work, but the backs' total touch shares grew closer with Harris seeing 11 to Warren's 10 on Monday. Expect Warren to continue to be mixed in offensively when the Steelers face the Raiders on Sunday.