Coach Mike Tomlin noted Thursday that the same players (with the possible exception of LB Nick Herbig) who sat out last weekend's game against the Jaguars -- a group that included Warren -- are not in line to see action in this Saturday's game against the Buccaneers, Brooke Pryor of ESPN and Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site report.

Along with Warren, that's a group that also includes QB Aaron Rodgers, WRs DK Metcalf and Calvin Austin (abdomen), as well as TEs Pat Freiermuth and Jonnu Smith (knee). Meanwhile, rookie RB Kaleb Johnson is on track to see snaps Saturday, as he did versus Jacksonville, per Pryor. As the regular season approaches, Mike DeFabo of The Athletic suggests that Warren will likely get the first chance to be the Steelers' lead back early on, however Johnson should remain firmly in the mix, nonetheless, with Kenneth Gainwell on hand as well.