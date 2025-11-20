Warren (ankle) was listed as a limited participant at Thursday's practice, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.

Both Warren and Aaron Rodgers (left wrist) upgraded to limited participation Thursday after sitting out Wednesday, so the Steelers may still wind up having both their top running back and starting quarterback available for Sunday's game at Chicago. Warren's return Thursday is a step in the right direction, but he could still carry an injury designation into Sunday's game unless Warren upgrades to full participation Friday. Backups Kenneth Gainwell and Kaleb Johnson are both healthy.