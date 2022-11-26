Warren (hamstring) will not play in Monday's matchup against the Colts, Mike DeFabo of The Athletic reports.
Warren didn't practice all week, so it's hardly surprising to see the rookie unavailable. Najee Harris easily put together his best game of the season back in Week 11 and will likely be tasked with the majority share of the backfield in Warren's absence.
More News
-
Steelers' Jaylen Warren: Sits out another practice•
-
Steelers' Jaylen Warren: Sits out practice Thursday•
-
Steelers' Jaylen Warren: Status in question for Monday•
-
Steelers' Jaylen Warren: Exits Sunday's game•
-
Steelers' Jaylen Warren: Logs season-high yards in win•
-
Steelers' Jaylen Warren: Practice reps haven't increased•