Warren rushed the ball 10 times for 40 yards in Saturday's 30-13 loss to the Colts. He added five receptions on six targets for 28 yards.

Warren led the Pittsburgh backfield with 15 touches and led the team in scrimmage yards. While that says more about the state of the Steelers' offense than Warren's production, he did manage a pair of gains of more than 10 yards. He's had both inconsistent usage and production much of the season, though he now has at least five targets in consecutive games and should remain the lead pass catcher out of the backfield while splitting carries with Najee Harris moving forward.