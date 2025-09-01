Warren and the Steelers agreed to terms Monday on a two-year contract extension, Alan Saunders of SteelersNow.com reports.

Pittsburgh initially inked Warren via his second-year restricted free agent tender in March, a one-year deal, but per Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette his new deal extends through the 2027 season. That provides the Steelers with some long-term backfield clarity, with Warren and rookie third-round pick Kaleb Johnson positioned as a running back tandem for the foreseeable future. For the 2025 campaign Kenneth Gainwell, who is on a one-year deal, could also have a consistent role. Warren will be the favorite to operate as Pittsburgh's starter early in the regular season, and beginning Sunday on the road versus the Jets. Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Warren's two-year deal includes over a $7 million contract for 2025 and $12 million guaranteed.