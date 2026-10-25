Warren carried the ball 18 times for 101 yards and caught three of four targets for 36 yards in Sunday's 16-10 win over the Saints.

The 21 touches tied his season high, while Rico Dowdle got 15 as the Steelers went with a ground-heavy game plan. Warren has topped 100 scrimmage yards in four of the last five games, racking up 472 rushing yards and a TD along with a 17-233-1 line on 24 targets during that hot stretch. He'll remain one of the key pieces of the Pittsburgh offense heading into a Week 8 clash at home against a Cleveland defense that Warren recorded 126 combined yards against in Week 4.