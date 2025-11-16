Warren rushed 10 times for 62 yards and caught both of his targets for five yards in Sunday's 34-12 win over the Bengals, but he played only one snap after suffering an ankle injury in the third quarter, Alan Saunders of Pittsburgh Steelers Now reports.

Warren exited in the third quarter to be evaluated for an ankle injury, per Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com. Kenneth Gainwell took advantage of Warren's early exit, compiling 105 scrimmage yards and two receiving touchdowns on 16 touches. Gainwell's first touchdown came two plays after a 35-yard Warren run on the opening drive. Warren has rushed for 189 yards in two games against Cincinnati's suspect run defense this season while averaging a shade under 50 rushing yards in seven other games. An update on Warren's ankle injury will surface no later than Wednesday, when the Steelers begin practicing ahead of a Week 12 road game against the Bears.