Warren rushed 11 times for 43 yards and caught two of four targets for 34 yards in Sunday's 20-3 loss to the Patriots.

Warren led the team in rushing yards and came one receiving yard shy of Germie Bernard's team lead in a game that fellow Steelers running back Rico Dowdle (toe) exited in the second quarter. If Dowdle isn't ready to play in Week 3, Warren would be in line for a heavy workload against the Bengals. Warren has 150 scrimmage yards on 28 touches through two games, which is a similar level of per-game production to the 2025 regular season, but he has yet to score in 2026 after posting eight total touchdowns last season.