Warren indicated Thursday that he hasn't had any increase in practice reps or responsibilities as Sunday's game against the Saints approaches, Chris Adamski of TribLive.com reports.

Per Dale Lolley of the Steelers' official site, there's been speculation that Warren -- who has averaged 5.3 yards on his 29 rushing attempts to date -- could see more backfield touches moving forward, but offensive coordinator Matt Canada suggested Thursday that he believes lead back Najee Harris, who has averaged 3.3 yards per carry on 108 rushes thus far, is now healthy and "will start trending in the right direction, as well." In any case, Warren figures to continue to contribute in third-down situations, a context that could result in the undrafted free agent seeing enough touches in the weeks ahead to make his mark in deeper leagues.