Warren rushed the ball 16 times for 31 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 27-20 win over the Colts. He added two receptions on two targets for minus-two yards.

Warren dominated rushing opportunity out of the Pittsburgh backfield, accounting for 16 of 21 attempts by running backs. He was equally inefficient with the chances, with his longest rush of the game going for only eight yards. Warren continues to concede targets to Kenneth Gainwell, though he seemingly strengthened his grip on the goal-line role by punching in a pair of scores from one and two yards, respectively. Warren has had an up-and-down season, but he's generally found a way to turn in productive performances.