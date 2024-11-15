Warren (back) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Ravens, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.
Warren practiced on a limited basis Friday after being unable to take the practice field Thursday. If Warren's unable to play his usual change-of-pace role behind Najee Harris in Sunday's critical rivalry game, Cordarrelle Patterson could see an increase in opportunities on offense.
More News
-
Steelers' Jaylen Warren: Added to injury report•
-
Steelers' Jaylen Warren: Usage ticking up•
-
Steelers' Jaylen Warren: Produces 63 yards off 11 touches•
-
Steelers' Jaylen Warren: Solid in backup role•
-
Steelers' Jaylen Warren: Nine touches in return•
-
Steelers' Jaylen Warren: Cleared to face Raiders•