Warren (NIR - resting vet/knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Vikings.

Warren logged another limited practice Friday with the Steelers citing both 'resting vet' and 'knee' for the running back's listing on the team's final Week 4 injury report. Warren's status is thus worth tracking ahead of Sunday's 9:30 a.m. kickoff in Dublin, with late Saturday and/or early Sunday reports via NFL insiders such as Adam Schefter and Ian Rapoport hopefully providing added context on that front. If Warren is limited or out Sunday, added snaps would be available for Kenneth Gainwell and Kaleb Johnson (who didn't see the field in Week 3), with Trey Sermon, Lew Nichols and Max Hurleman representing possible practice-squad elevations.