Warren (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against Atlanta, Mike DeFabo of The Athletic reports.
Warren practiced fully during each of Pittsburgh's three practice sessions this week, but he'll still carry a questionable designation ahead of Week 13. It wouldn't be surprising to see the undrafted rookie suit up this week after missing Monday's win over the Colts. However, Warren would be in line to serve in a backup capacity since Najee Harris will be able to play through an oblique issue.
