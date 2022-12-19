Warren rushed 11 times for 38 yards and a touchdown while securing his lone target for 11 yards during the Steelers' 24-16 win over the Panthers on Sunday.

Warren had been limited to 55 yards from scrimmage over his last three games, but he bounced back with a solid performance in Carolina that included his first touchdown of the season. The 24-year-old has been somewhat inconsistent while working behind starter Najee Harris this year, and Warren has rushed 53 times for 244 yards and a touchdown while securing 21 of 24 targets for 178 yards.