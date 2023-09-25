Warren rushed eight times for 29 yards and caught three of four targets for 23 receiving yards in Sunday's 23-18 win over the Raiders.

Warren saw his workload increase against Las Vegas as Mike Tomlin alluded to earlier in the week, but the added touches did not come at the expense of starter Najee Harris (19-65-0). Pittsburgh's coaching staff wound up increasing both backs' overall usage with a balanced offensive strategy that resulted in a win. Neither player stood out in the box score Sunday, so the backfield picture figures to remain the same for the 2-1 Steelers. Warren should still sniff double-digit touches in an expanded backup role against the Texans next Sunday.