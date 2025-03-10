The Steelers placed a second-round restricted free agent tender on Warren on Monday, Alan Saunders of SteelersNow.com reports.

The Steelers make Warren's second-round RFA tender official, a move that general managed Omar Khan foreshadowed late February. Pittsburgh had the option to place an original-round tender on Warren, which would have given him a $3.19 million salary for 2025 but made it more feasible for teams to offer him a competitive contract. By issuing Warren a second-round tender, the Steelers effectively guarantee he'll remain with the team this season at the cost of a $5.2 million salary, as any team he signed with would have to surrender second-round draft compensation. Najee Harris is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent, and his departure would thrust Warren into the No. 1 backfield spot for at least the time being.