Warren rushed six times for 34 yards while securing four of five targets for 30 yards and a touchdown during the Steelers' 32-25 preseason win over the Seahawks on Saturday.

Although Anthony McFarland started Saturday's preseason opener, Warren led the team in touches and topped 60 yards from scrimmage while also reaching the end zone. Warren has generated plenty of buzz over the first few weeks of training camp and certainly appears to be in the competition for backfield work behind starter Najee Harris with just under a month remaining until the start of the regular season.