Warren rushed 10 times for 46 yards and brought in five of six targets for 27 yards in the Steelers' 20-13 win over the Falcons on Sunday. He also lost a fumble.

Sunday offered the first look at the division of labor between Warren and new backfield mate Rico Dowdle, and by game's end, the former had outpaced the latter by two carries and one target. Warren was by far the more efficient of the two while averaging 4.6 yards per carry to Dowdle's 1.9, and he also was the more effective receiver. Warren's lost fumble was the one blemish on his day, as it was recovered at the Steelers' 25-yard line and led to the Falcons' sole touchdown. Warren should have a solid chance of remaining the narrow leader of the ground attack in a Week 2 road showdown against the Patriots next Sunday.