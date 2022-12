Warren rushed three times for 11 yards while securing two of three targets for 16 yards during the Steelers' 16-14 loss to Baltimore on Sunday.

Warren racked up 19 yards in his return to action last week, but he was slightly more involved during Pittsburgh's narrow loss Sunday. In his three games since racking up at least 75 yards in back-to-back appearances, the undrafted rookie has rushed four times for 16 yards while securing five of six targets for 39 yards.