Warren rushed 11 times for 45 yards and a touchdown and brought in three of five targets for 19 yards in the Steelers' 24-19 loss to the Browns on Thursday night. He also returned one kickoff for 26 yards.

Warren logged five fewer carries than Najee Harris but was more efficient with his opportunities, averaging 4.1 yards per attempt to his teammate's 2.6. Warren also recorded his first rushing touchdown of the season on a three-yard run just before the midway point of the fourth quarter, and he's now recorded over 40 rushing yards in four straight games while tallying multiple receptions in five consecutive contests as well. Warren next takes aim at the Bengals' inconsistent defense in a Week 13 road matchup on Sunday, Dec. 1.