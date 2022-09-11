Warren ran for seven yards on three carries and drew one target without a catch against Cincinnati on Sunday.

Starter Najee Harris left the game after suffering a foot injury in the fourth quarter, which is concerning given that it was a very close contest when Harris left. If the foot is a problem next week then the Steelers might need to start Warren in Harris' place against New England in Week 2. Warren is an undrafted rookie out of Oklahoma State (Utah State prior to that), but in this game he was decisively ahead of fourth-year back Benny Snell, who was active but saw no touches after Harris' exit.