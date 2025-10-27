Warren took 13 carries for 62 yards while catching two of three targets for 11 yards in Sunday's 35-25 loss to Green Bay.

Warren cooled off following last week's 127-yard rushing performance, reverting to the modest production we had become accustomed to from the Steelers' starter this season. The 26-year-old actually finished Sunday's primetime tilt right at the 62.2 yards he averaged over his previous five contests. Backup Kenneth Gainwell finished with 31 yards on five carries, but he coughed up Pittsburgh's only fumble on the evening. Warren carries a high floor as the Steelers' lead back heading into a Week 9 matchup against the Colts.