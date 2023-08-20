Warren rushed the ball once for 62 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's 27-15 preseason win over the Bills.

Warren entered the game as the second running back behind Najee Harris, but his lone carry came with the entire first-team offense on the field. He weaved through the Bills' defense for the long score and showcased some needed big-play ability out of the backfield. Warren is still likely to begin the regular season as the second back behind Harris, but he's making the case to see the field more regularly in his second professional campaign.