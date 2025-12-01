Warren rushed the ball 10 times for 35 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 26-7 loss to the Bills. He added two receptions on four targets for nine yards.

The Steelers' offense wasn't able to get anything going on the ground or through the air, though Warren did manage to record their only touchdown of the day on a one-yard plunge midway through the second quarter. He otherwise was limited to a long gain of 12 yards to turn in his second-lowest yardage total of the campaign. Positively, Warren has four touchdowns in his five games after tallying only one in his first six contests.