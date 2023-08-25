Warren took two carries for 14 yards and a touchdown in Thursday's preseason game in Atlanta.

Warren got more work than Najee Harris over the first two weeks of the preseason, but Thursday night against Atlanta's second-stringers Harris took five touches for 34 yards and a TD while sharing the first two drives with his backup. Harris scored from one yard out on the opening drive, while Warren struck from eight yards out to close out the next series. Neither played after that, nor did most of Pittsburgh's other key players, with coach Mike Tomlin ready to head into Week 1 against the 49ers after his first-team offense turned in a dominant preseason.