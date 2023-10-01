Warren carried the ball eight times for 29 yards and caught all six of his targets for 26 yards in Sunday's 30-6 loss to the Texans.

While he didn't gain much yardage, Warren's 14 touches were a season high as he reached double digits for the third straight game. His six receptions also led the Steelers, as the passing game struggled to stretch the field even before Kenny Pickett (knee) went down. Pickett's availability for Week 5 against the Ravens isn't yet clear, but if Mitch Trubisky is under center, Warren could be heavily involved in the offense again as a check-down option.