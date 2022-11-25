Warren (hamstring) remained sidelined at practice Friday, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.

Though head coach Mike Tomlin said Warren's hamstring injury is "not a significant" one, the running back has now missed two straight practices. If Warren ends up out or limited Monday against the Colts, Benny Snell would be in line to handle complementary work behind Pittsburgh's top running back, Najee Harris.

More News