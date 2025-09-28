Warren (knee) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Vikings in Dublin, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.

Though Warren had been listed as questionable heading into Sunday after he was a limited participant in practice all week due to a right knee injury, the prevailing belief heading into gameday was that he would be ready to handle his usual duties as the team's lead back. Per Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com, Warren was spotted warming up with a sleeve on his right leg earlier Sunday, but the 26-year-old ultimately didn't display enough progress for the Steelers to sign off on him playing. With Warren out of the mix, the Steelers will have Kenneth Gainwell, Kaleb Johnson and Trey Sermon as their available running backs in Week 4. With the benefit of a Week 5 bye, Warren should have sufficient time to heal from the knee issue and headline the Pittsburgh backfield in the team's next game Oct. 12 versus the Browns.