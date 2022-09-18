Warren will serve as the backup running back Sunday against the Patriots since Najee Harris will be available, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.

Harris suffered a foot injury in the fourth quarter of Sunday's overtime win over the Bengals, and Warren logged seven yards on three carries in relief. Harris was limited in practice Wednesday but was a full participant Thursday and Friday and doesn't carry an injury designation for Week 2. While it's possible that the Steelers try to manage Harris' workload ahead of Thursday's Week 3 matchup against the Browns, Warren should operate as the clear No. 2 running back as long as Harris stays healthy.