Warren rushed eight times for 38 yards and brought in both targets for 16 yards in the Steelers' 31-17 wild-card loss to the Bills on Monday afternoon.

Warren logged just four fewer carries than backfield mate Najee Harris and also matched his teammate's two receptions. Warren enjoyed an expanded role in the 2023 campaign, establishing himself as a legitimate two-way threat out of the backfield with a 149-784-4 line on the ground that he complemented with an impressive 61 receptions and 370 yards on 74 targets while seeing action in all 17 regular-season games. Warren remains under contact for 2024 at a very reasonable $989,000 cap figure, essentially ensuring he'll be back to compete for another significant role alongside Najee Harris.