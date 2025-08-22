Warren started Thursday's 19-10 preseason win over Carolina, taking two carries for three yards and two catches for 12 yards.

Warren and Kenneth Gainwell rotated on the first two drives before handing things over to rookie Kaleb Johnson, who took five carries for 24 yards. It's possible all three running backs have roles come Week 1 against the Jets, but Warren is at least the favorite to start and thus the safest fantasy play among the trio (for now).