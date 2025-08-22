Steelers' Jaylen Warren: Starts preseason finale
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Warren started Thursday's 19-10 preseason win over Carolina, taking two carries for three yards and two catches for 12 yards.
Warren and Kenneth Gainwell rotated on the first two drives before handing things over to rookie Kaleb Johnson, who took five carries for 24 yards. It's possible all three running backs have roles come Week 1 against the Jets, but Warren is at least the favorite to start and thus the safest fantasy play among the trio (for now).
More News
-
Steelers' Jaylen Warren: In uniform Thursday•
-
Steelers' Jaylen Warren: Not on track to play Saturday•
-
Steelers' Jaylen Warren: Expects to play this week•
-
Steelers' Jaylen Warren: Joined by Kaleb Johnson•
-
Steelers' Jaylen Warren: Signs RFA tender•
-
Steelers' Jaylen Warren: Receives second-round RFA tender•