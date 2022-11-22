Coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday that Warren's (hamstring) availability Monday at Indianapolis is up in the air, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.

Warren was ruled out of this past Sunday's loss to the Bengals due to a hamstring injury, which isn't "significant," according to Tomlin. Still, Warren's practice reps seemingly will be capped when the Steelers take the practice field Thursday. If Warren is inhibited or sidelined Monday, Benny Snell would be the primary reserve running back behind Najee Harris.