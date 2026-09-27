Warren rushed 17 times for 127 yards and secured three of four targets for 49 yards in the Steelers' 30-27 win over the Bengals on Sunday.

Warren had the Steelers' backfield to himself Sunday due to the absence of Rico Dowdle (toe), and the former took full advantage. Filling his usual versatile role, Warren came within striking distance of his single-game career high of 143 rushing yards, and he would have easily blown by that figure had an 87-yard run just before the midway point of the fourth quarter not been nullified by a DK Metcalf holding penalty. If Dowdle is unable to beat the short turnaround for a Week 4 road matchup against the Browns on Thursday night, Warren will be in store for another hefty workload in the divisional clash.