Warren rushed the ball 13 times for 49 yards in Sunday's 16-10 win over the Bengals. He added three receptions on three targets for 13 yards.

Warren lost a fumble early in the game, though he wasn't benched as a result. He nearly matched Najee Harris in workload on the ground and was more involved as pass catcher, though unlike how things have panned out much of the season, Harris bested him in terms of efficiency. Despite the average performance, the Steelers have been committed to splitting the backfield between Harris and Warren, and that's likely to be the case once again in Week 13 against Arizona.