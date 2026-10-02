Warren rushed 17 times for 93 yards and secured three of six targets for 33 yards in the Steelers' 27-24 loss to the Browns on Thursday.

Warren once again had near total control of the Steelers' ground attack, as Rico Dowdle (toe) missed a second consecutive contest. As he'd done in the Week 3 win over the Bengals, Warren capitalized on the opportunity to comfortably eclipse the century mark in total yards. Warren compiled 220 rushing yards and another 82 yards through the air over the last two games while serving as the unquestioned lead back, but if Dowdle is able to make it back for a Week 5 matchup against the Colts on Sunday, Oct. 11, the former will see a hit to his touches.