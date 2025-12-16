Warren (illness) rushed 12 times for 33 yards while catching all three of his targets for 15 yards in Monday's 28-15 win over the Dolphins.

Warren was a late addition to Monday's injury report with an illness, which may help explain his poor individual performance in his team's victory. Backup Kenneth Gainwell took advantage of the starter's limitations and finished as Pittsburgh's leading rusher on a team-high 20 touches. It was only the third time this season that Warren's backup reached double-digit carries, so fantasy managers shouldn't hit the panic button following Monday's backfield shift. A healthier Warren will have an opportunity to reestablish himself as the Steelers' primary back in a road matchup against the Lions on Sunday.