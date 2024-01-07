Warren rushed the ball nine times for 33 yards in Saturday's 17-10 win over the Ravens. He added five receptions on five targets for 17 yards and also lost a fumble.

The game was played in rainy conditions, which led to some sloppy play. Warren was one of the culprits by fumbling twice, one of which was recovered deep in Baltimore territory. He wasn't benched for any lengthy period of time as a result, but he was far out-touched and out-played by Najee Harris. Despite the disappointing close to the regular season, Warren had a breakout season by tallying 1,154 yards from scrimmage to go along with four total touchdowns.